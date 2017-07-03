Young Corran scientists showcase skills

A team from Corran Integrated Primary School in Larne took part in the Royal Dublin Society’s primary science fair at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall recently.

They were among hundreds of schoolchildren from across Northern Ireland.

The Royal Dublin Society’s primary science fair is a showcase of STEM projects by Key Stage two years four to six that aims to equip students with science and maths skills, as well as increased confidence, better communication, social interaction and teamwork.

This was the first time that the event was held in Northern Ireland.