Wilson to raise new school minibus regulation with Transport Minister

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson will be raising the issue of school minibus drivers with Transport Minister Chris Grayling.

Sammy Wilson MP for East Antrim has described the reinterpretation of rules regarding the driving of school minibuses as “madness”.

Mr. Wilson said: “Without consultation, DVLA has reinterpreted the rules regarding who can drive school minibuses so that every teacher who drives the bus will be required to undergo 35 hours’ training and undertake a test costing £500.

“At the same time, a member of the board of governors, a teacher from another school a parent or someone pulled in off the street could drive the same bus with the same children without undertaking any such test or training provided they had obtained their licence before 1997.

“I have contacted DVLA and the Transport Minister in London to have this madness reversed. It is not clear whether this only applies in NI.

“School budgets are under enough pressure at present. Teachers are already overburdened with regulations.”