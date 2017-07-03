Sunnylands head moves to Larne

The principal of Sunnylands Primary School will be taking up a new post in Larne in September.

Gareth Hamilton, is stepping down from his role in Carrickfergus.

He is taking up a new appointment at Moyle Primary School in Larne.

A special assembly was held in Sunnylands Primary last week to mark his five years’ headship at the school.

The school was delighted to mark “all the wonderful work he has achieved in his five plus years at the school”. “A very special send-off included a song from the choir in which Mr Hamilton was actively involved, a pupil question time and a whole school rendition of a song” with accompanying photographs.