Record GCSE results at Ulidia College

Ulidia Integrated College has recorded the highest GCSE results in the college’s history with 67.12 per cent of pupils gaining five or more A*-C grades.

These include English and maths, an outstanding increase of 25.12 per cent on last year.

Principal Michael Houston reported an overall pass rate of 76.71 per cent attaining five or more A*-C, with the vast majority of these coming from academic GCSEs. English and maths results in particular were exceptional, with 79.45 per cent of pupils attaining A*- C in English and 75.34 per cent of pupils attaining A*-C in maths.

Mr Houston said: “Although these statistics are phenomenal for the college, the real joy is in the pathways to success that these grades have opened for our students. I expect record numbers returning to sixth form to study, and there will be particular interest in the new A-level courses we are running in science, RE and business.

“I am thrilled for our parents and pupils alike, and very grateful for the hard work and dedication our teachers have shown.

“I am immensely proud of these achievements and thankful for the enthusiasm and work of the Board of Governors, our dedicated and supportive parents and our entire school staff.

“This year celebrates the 20th anniversary of Ulidia Integrated College and this is a fantastic way to kick off the new term.”