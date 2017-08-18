‘Outstanding grades are culmination of hard work and effort’ grammar head

Staff and pupils at Larne Grammar School have been celebrating another outstanding set of results in the most recent ‘A’ and ‘AS’ examinations.

Principal Jonathan Wylie said: “Following on from a record-breaking cohort who achieved the best results in the history of the school, last year, was never going to be an easy task.

Holly Campbell and Katy Aston achieved two A*, one A grade.

“The current A-level group, however, can claim their own little bit of Larne Grammar School history.

“The percentage of Year 14 pupils achieving three A*-C grades remained at the record high level of 2016 (82.2 per cent) and they have achieved the school’s highest ever percentage of pupils achieving three A*-A grades, the highest ever percentage of pupils achieving three A*-B grades and the highest ever percentage of entries being awarded and A*-B grade.

“This fantastic set of result means that Larne Grammar School will again score well above the Northern Ireland grammar school average, securing their place as one of the top performing schools in the country.”

The top achiever in the year group was David Gilliland, formerly of Ballynure Primary School, who was awarded two A* grades and two A grades in business studies, geography, information technology and religious studies. His outstanding set of results secures him a place at Durham University where he will study business management.

Joel Fekkes celebrates four A grades at AS level with Mr Gourley.

A clearly delighted David said: “I’m delighted with my results. Doing A-levels was a very challenging experience but also a rewarding one in the end. I look forward to my next adventure at university.”

David’s achievements were closely followed by Katy Aston, formerly of Linn Primary School, and Holly Campbell, formerly of Ballycarry Primary School, who both achieved two A* and one A grade. Katy will go on to study chemistry at the Queen’s University of Belfast while Holly will be heading to the University of Bath to study international management.

A further 13 pupils went on to secure a minimum of three A grades. Of those pupils, Courtney Hawthorn, Emily Hill, Samuel Holst, Lauren Linton and Claire Shepherd all achieved one A* and two A grades.

Jack Carson, who also achieved one A* and two A grades in English literature, Spanish and French, will take his place at Lady Mary Hall, Oxford, where he will study French and Spanish.

All smiles as they pick up their A Level results.

Amy Clarke, Toshko Cross, BJ McFaul, Megan McIlwaine, David Moore, Kendra Ross and Jonathan Topping all achieved three A grades.

There was also success at ‘AS’ level for Joel Fekkes, Jaimie Mitchell and Andrew Morton who were awarded four A grades. A further nine pupils – Ellie Beckett, Rebekah Boyd, Chloe McIlroy, Jenny Wilson, Callum Critchley, Ryan Gingles, Caitlin Russell, Audrey Ku, Lauren McClean and Tia Maxwell – achieved three A grades.

Mr Wylie said: “After the success achieved by our A-level students in 2016, which led to Larne Grammar being in the top 20 performing schools in Northern Ireland. We are delighted that, for the second year running, our results are well above the Northern Ireland grammar school average with the consequence that the school is, once again, one of the highest performing in the province.

“The outstanding grades achieved by our pupils are the culmination of a lot of hard work and effort and I congratulate all of our students on their results.

Andrew, Robert and Linzi pick up their results at Larne Grammar.

“Outcomes this good do not happen by accident. Instead they are the product of dedication, hard work and talent on the part of the pupils and staff of the school. I would also highlight the role that our parents have played in supporting their children through their 14 years of school. I would like to wish our Year 14 students all the best as they leave us to commence university or their chosen career. I look forward to hearing of their future successes.”

All smiles at Larne Grammar on A level results day.

Pupils share their success with Mrs Hyndman.

Josh, Toshko and Barry pick up their results.

Nicola, Susan, Jack and Natasha pick up their results at Larne Grammar School.

Katy and Michaella on results day.