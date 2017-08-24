‘Outstanding’ GCSE success at Larne Grammar

Following a record-breaking set of A-level results last week, the staff and pupils of Larne Grammar School have been celebrating “outstanding” GCSE success.

More than three quarters of all entries have been awarded an A*, A or B grade.

Seeing stars: Nicholas Guy, James Beggs and Bence Tasnadi all secured 10 A* grades

This means that Larne Grammar School has performed above the Northern Ireland Grammar School average.

There was cause for celebration for a number of pupils who achieved ten A* grades in the GCSE examinations.

Top achiever was Jakob Holst, formerly of Cairncastle Primary School, who was awarded an outstanding ten A* grades and one A grade.

Larne Grammar says that his achievements are “particularly impressive when consideration is given to the high academic content of the courses that he studied”.

Petra, Morganne and Lucy share their GCSE results.

“The combination of design and technology, English language, French, information technology, mathematics, further mathematics, double award science, Spanish, religious studies and German is one that is sure to test even the best of pupils, but Jakob has excelled in all of these subjects”.

Jakob, who will now study biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics at ‘A’ Level, hopes to go on to study mathematics or engineering at university.

Jakob said: “I’m ecstatic about my results. I was really worried about them last night and didn’t get much sleep so to come in today and see these grades is such a relief.”

Hot on the heels of Jakob were James Beggs, Nicholas Guy and Bence Tasnadi who all achieved a full set of ten A* grades.

Top achiever: Jakob Holst bagged 10 A*s and 1 A.

Nicola McAuley, with eight A* and two A grades, was next while a further five pupils, Kaitlyn Boyd, Eva Kelso, Meg McCubbin, Luke McKay and Reece Mills were all awarded seven A* and three A grades.

Ellen Starrett, Janna Lowe, Sarah Ward, Emma O’Sullivan and Arian McCallion complete the list of 15 pupils who were awarded either an A* or A grade in all of their subjects.

Principal Jonathan Wylie, expressed his pleasure in the performance of his pupils: “These results provide further cause for celebration, following on from last week’s record-breaking A-level success.

“Congratulations to all of our Year 12 pupils whose hard work has been rewarded. We look forward to the vast majority of our students returning to the school to study in sixth form and we wish our leavers all the best for the future.”

Jill and Aimee are all smiles as they pick up their GCSE results.

Luke McKay celebrates with his parents