‘Non-selective education delivers excellent results’ says St Killian’s principal

St Killian’s College students have again been celebrating examination success at A-level.

Principal Jonny Brady said that this year’s results “highlight the fact that non-selective education continues to deliver excellent results for all at A-level and represents the fourth year in a row where there has been a significant increase in the percentage of pupils achieving A*-C grades”.

Outgoing head boy and girl, Odhr�n McAleenan and Niamh McIntosh pictured reviewing their results with St Killian's principal Jonny Brady. Odhr�n achieved A* in both maths and technology and As in both Irish and physics and will study accountancy in Queen's while Niamh scored straight A* in maths, biology and chemistry and intends to study medicine

“This underscores the high quality of learning and teaching that continues to be a hallmark of the college,” added Mr. Brady.

Eighty-six per cent of St Killian students achieved A*-C in their examination results with 99 per cent achieving at least two good A-level passes.

The college saw the percentage of A*/A grades increased by a third, well above the national average; while 30 per cent of students who completed their A-level courses achieved A*-A.

In addition, Mr. Brady noted “significant results” achieved in both the STEM and arts areas.

A group of top AS students pictured with principal Jonny Brady and vice-principal P�draig McIlwaine.

This, he said, “highlights the success the college has in delivering a broad range of educational pathways to develop the interests and talents of all our students, providing them with the academic results and key life skills to confidently contribute to our society and growing economy”.

“With university places in high demand, we are pleased that with the help, advice and guidance of the college’s career department, the vast majority of our students have gained entry to their first choice courses.

“Once again, there was a rise in the number of students who achieved the top grades, Niamh McIntosh (A*A*A*), Odhran McAleenan and Niamh McLaughlin (both A*, A*, A, A) deserve a special mention as our top achievers.

“Our head girl, Niamh, who studied biology, chemistry and mathematics, will be going to study medicine while our head boy, Odhran will study accountancy and Niamh will study education.

Some of St Killian's top A2 students pictured with principal Jonny Brady and vice-principal Eileen McKay.

Other top achievers include Laoise McKenna A, A, A, A, Victoria Watson 1A*, A, A, Chloe Baston A, A, A.

There was further success in our vocational subjects, with the following students, Ciaran Allen, James Earls, Jane Emerson, Aimee Heggarty, Darren Martin, Ryan McAlister, Conall McAteer, Caolan McCann, Jack McGarrel, Christopher McLoughlin, Ellen Mulvenna, Tiernan O’Boyle, Erin O’Hara, Sinead Small and Reece Wills, all achieving at least a distinction star in one or more STEM related subjects. In total, one in three of our students achieved either an A* or distinction *

“Our head girl and boy Niamh McIntosh and Odhran McAleenan said that they were both “over the moon” with their results and are delighted that all the hard work and extra effort had produced such outstanding results,” Mr. Brady noted.

“Despite the introduction of the new AS Level courses, our students and staff have continued to deliver high outcomes at this level. This year, our AS students have produced the best set of results in the history of the college, over 85 per cent achieving A-B grades. All of which augurs well for next year’s A2 and a very bright future for those students.”

Mr Brady went on the say that he was delighted at the success of the students across a wide range of subjects.

He continued: “This year’s cohort of students is a special group of students, as they are the first group of St Killian’s students to go right through the college since the amalgamation in 2010. They have been true trailblazers and their results represent a real target for those students who follow them.

“It is gratifying to see so many of our young people achieve and exceed their expectations, and for that, the students and teachers in the college deserve great credit.

“These excellent results are down to the hard work, commitment and dedication of our students and staff, and they should be rightly proud.

“The college, once again, has demonstrated its consistency in delivering high quality learning and teaching. We look forward to pursuing future success for our students at post 16 and thank our parents for their continued support.”