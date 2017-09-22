In pictures: Prizegiving at Larne Grammar School

The achievements of pupils at Larne Grammar have been highlighted during the school’s annual prizegiving ceremony.

The event on Tuesday was attended by staff, pupils, parents and governors, along with Chief Executive of CCEA, Justin Edwards and Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid.

Robert Irwin Prize, Lawson Cup - Joel Fekkes; Robert Irwin Prize - Jamie Mitchell, Andrew Morton.

Outlining some of the pupils’ sporting achievements, principal Jonathan Wylie said: “I am delighted with the success of our Sailing Team in retaining the School’s Cup. At the Ulster Swimming Championships, Year 8 pupil Anna Campbell was crowned Ulster Champion in the 100 and 200m freestyle and won silver medals in the 400 and 800m freestyle and 100m backstroke. Matthew Carson travelled to Sweden in May with the NI football squad to participate in the Lennart Johansson Trophy.”

Meanwhile, the biennial Spring Concert showcased the musical and performing arts talents of our pupils as they entertained a packed Assembly Hall to ‘A Night at the Movies’.

Mr Wylie added: “Our musicians enjoyed considerable success at the Larne Music Festival with LGS pupils placed first in eleven different categories.

“The Choral Group, Jack McMaster, Lucy McCluskey, Yasmin McNeill, Rebekah Boyd, Katie Hill, Isaac Holst and Conn Thornton all won their respective classifications.

Howden Prize, Megan Roberts; Atkinson Prize, Lauren Linton, Claire Shepherd; Miss McKinley Memorial Prize, Emma Knox; Tom McKinley Prize, Amy Clarke; Dorman Prize, Andrew Steward; Gray Salver, Sophie Carson; Engineering Bursary, David Moore.

“In the UK Schools Mathematical Challenges, Nathan Thompson was awarded a Gold Certificate while Silver Certificates were obtained by Samuel Holst, Susan Higginson, Luke McKay, Nicholas Guy, Jakob Holst, Joshua Broomfield, Clara Devlin, Ben Dundee, Caoimhe Lagan and Grace Logan.

“Academically, the school continues to go from strength to strength. Chloe McIlroy was placed joint third out of 7917 candidates in the 2016 CCEA GCSE ICT examination, continuing a trend of similar success enjoyed by LGS pupils in previous years, while ‘A’ Level Art student Emma Knox had her work exhibited in the CCEA True Colours exhibition in the Ulster Museum.

“The percentage of Year 14 pupils achieving three A*-C grades exceeded the record high level of 2016, meaning the 2017 results are the best in the school’s history.”

George McAuley Memorial Cup, Lt Col Herbert Wm Carson Scholarship - Katy Aston; Lt Col Herbert Wm Carson Scholarship, Rotary Shield for Business Studies - Holly Campbell.

Principals Prize - Ellie Beckett, Rebekah Boyd, Callum Critchley, Ryan Gingles, Audrey Ku, Tia Maxwell, Chloe McIlroy, Caitlin Russell, and Jenny Wilson.

Robert Gordon Memorial Cup: Jack McMaster, Brooke Black.

Margaret Crawford Prize: Sam Drummond. Valerie Woodside Cup: Anna Campbell.