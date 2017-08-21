Impressive grades at Larne High School

Larne High School has enjoyed another set of fantastic A level results!

A magnificent 87.5% of pupil who took A levels in the school last year achieved a grade A*-C, with all fourteen pupils who took Business Studies achieving the top A* grade.

Darryn and Jamie Somerville with Dean Houston arrived to get their results at Larne High School

More than half of the pupils gained three grades at A*-C.

Even more impressive was the number of grades in the range A*-A. Across the UK as a whole 26% of grades were in this range, while at Larne High School just under 30% of the entries were graded A*-A.

Principal, Dr Stephen Reid commented: “The whole school community is delighted with the success that our young people have had. Our achievement also justifies our decision to expand the number of subjects on offer in the Sixth Form and to double the number of places on offer.

“The community can have confidence that when young people join us in Year 13, we deliver quality education and create opportunities which set pupils up for successful future careers.”

Rebecca MacFadyen with her results at Larne High School

Pupils considering A Level study at Larne High School, or thinking about joining the Football Academy should contact the school this week for further information.