Go further with Northern Regional College

Northern Regional College has introduced a number of new courses, including Foundation Degrees and Higher Level Apprenticeships, to give A Level students the benefit of accessing higher education without the burden of student debt.

This year, the college is offering more choices than ever before across its six campuses with 70 full-time and part-time higher education courses covering a range of vocational areas.

These include: Accountancy, Applied and Medical Science, Business Studies, Computing, Construction Engineering, Early Childhood Studies, Engineering and Health & Social Care.

Vincent Taggart, Vice Principal Teaching & Learning at Northern Regional College says the extended curriculum has been developed in response to demand from employers to ensure students have the right skillset.

“We put the student first in everything we do to make sure they are equipped with the necessary skills to meet the needs of local industry and employers and compete successfully in the global employment market,” Vince said.

He added: “With its smaller classes, excellent tutorial and online support, strong employer links and competitive fees with payments plans, Northern Regional College provides a wide range of options for those achieving A Levels and who wish to progress to higher education.”

One of the new courses introduced by Northern Regional College is the part time Foundation degree in Construction Engineering with Surveying at the Ballymena campus.

Validated by Ulster University, it offers a route to either employment in construction, surveying, project management and building surveying or further qualifications.

It is is also suitable for anyone already working in the construction or engineering sectors who want qualifications to improve their career prospects.

One of the established courses is the Higher Level Apprenticeship (HLA) in Accountancy, which is a proven alternative route to a career in the Accountancy.

It is a popular choice for students who want to ‘earn as they learn’ as they are in College one day a week and work for their employer the other four days under a two-year employment contract.

On successful completion of the course, students can progress to either Chartered Accountancy exams or Chartered Management exams (CIMA).

The College offers Higher Level Apprenticeships in Manufacturing Engineering and Computing at the Ballymena campus as well as Foundation degrees in a range of subjects, including Construction Engineering with Surveying which is being introduced this year at both the Ballymena and Coleraine campuses.

There will be an open enrolment day at all campuses on Thursday, August 17 from 9am to 9pm. This is an excellent opportunity to receive information and guidance on specific courses from our experienced staff.

Visit nrc.ac.uk for further information or to apply online.