Downshire School ‘honoured’ to take part in Battle of Britain remembrance

Downshire School in Carrick was honoured to take part in a service of remembrance at New Cemetery, Islandmagee recently.

The memorial service was held on September 2 to pay tribute to Battle of Britain pilots Whitehead men Squadron Leader Noel Henry Corry DF, AER and Sergeant John ‘Johnny Mac’ McAdam who are both buried at the site.

Following prayers and the reading of a letter from Prince Charles by historian and author JohnHewitt who has campaigned for a flypast for a number of years, Year 14 pupil Emma Baird recited a poem entitled “Bombers” by Sarah Churchill, daughter of Sir Winston. Also representing the school were Year 14 pupils Amy Barnes and Adam Lindsay and principal Jackie Stewart.

Mrs. Stewart said: “It was a privilege to be included in the formal proceedings on the day and our young people, as always, demonstrated the utmost respect for these brave men’s actions.”

As part of the commemoration, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight carried out a flypast over the graveyard.