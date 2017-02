A former principal of St. Mary’s Primary School in Larne has died.

Sister Marcella McCarthy passed away on January 30, at Eastholme Convent, Lytham, in England.

She was 86-years-old.

Sister Mary Marcella Joseph of Jesus Crucified had been a member of the Cross and Passion order for 66 years.

Her Requiem Mass will take place at St. Peter’s Church, Lytham, on February 9.