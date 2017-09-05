Chance to learn counselling skills

A eight-week introduction to counselling skills will be held by PIPS Larne in conjunction with Advance Training.

It will take place at Unit 5 Stylux Industrial Estate, Old Glenarm Road, in Larne, starting on Wednesday September 27.

Participants can learn basic counselling skills - listening, reflecting and summarising and will gain an insight into person-centred therapy. psycho-dynamic therapy and cognitive behaviour therapy.

No formal qualifications necessary. Cost £90.

Contact David on 07808 473425.

An accredited certificate course is planned to take place in the New Year.