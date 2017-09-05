Chance to learn counselling skills

A eight-week introduction to counselling skills will be held by PIPS Larne in conjunction with Advance Training.
It will take place at Unit 5 Stylux Industrial Estate, Old Glenarm Road, in Larne, starting on Wednesday September 27.
Participants can learn basic counselling skills - listening, reflecting and summarising and will gain an insight into person-centred therapy. psycho-dynamic therapy and cognitive behaviour therapy.
No formal qualifications necessary. Cost £90.
Contact David on 07808 473425.
An accredited certificate course is planned to take place in the New Year.
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.