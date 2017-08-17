‘Another excellent set of examination results’ says Ulidia head

Ulidia Integrated College in Carrick has reported another increase in the number of students attaining top grades at A-level or equivalent.

As an indication of “ongoing excellence” - last year, while 75.5 per cent of students gained three or more A*-C grades, this year’s results have now increased that to 76.92 per cent, with 92.3 per cent of Year 14 students attaining at least one A/A* grade or equivalent.

Every sixth form student has attained two or more A-levels or equivalent.

Principal M Houston said: “At AS level, Ulidia students have also continued to produce excellent results with many of them exceeding expectations.

I would like to congratulate all of our sixth form students and thank the teaching staff of the college for their efforts and dedication over the last two years. This has culminated in the students achieving yet another excellent set of examination results that we are very proud of.

“Congratulations also to those students from the other schools in the town who have studied with us as part of the Carrickfergus Learning Community and have achieved excellent results studying here at Ulidia.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors and staff, may I say very well done and wish all of our students every future success.”