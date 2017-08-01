Early morning house fire ‘extensive’

Fire fighters were called to an “extensive” blaze at a house in Larne this morning (Tuesday).

The incident occurred on the first floor of a mid-terrace house at Church Way.

The occupant of the house, a man in his 50s, managed to flee the property before the arrival of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

He was given medical treatment at the scene by fire fighters before the arrival of the Ambulance Service.

The cause of the blaze is being treated as accidental.

Two crews from Larne Fire Station left the house at 8.52 am.