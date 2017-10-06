Drugs discovered in aftermath of blaze, court told

A man who “lost everything” in a fire then had drugs discovered in the aftermath of the blaze, a court has been told.

Brian Andrew Cooke (40), of Old Glenarm Road, Larne, admitted possessing drugs including cocaine, cannabis, Diazepam and Xanax, at Ballymena Magistrates Court on October 5. The drugs were discovered on July 24 this year.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said his client was formerly a mechanic and lost his job due to the economic downturn and was also the victim of a serious assault.

Mr Moore claimed the defendant had complained to a landlord about a meter box and later the fire was found to have been caused by a fault in the meter box.

“He lost everything in the fire,” said Mr Moore.

The court heard Cooke had a previous drugs conviction but the barrister said “he has battled through his drug problem, he is drug free”.

Cooke was given a two months jail term, suspended for 18 months.