Dickson welcomes launch of helpline to report elder abuse

Alliance MLA Stewart Dicksonhas welcomed a new helpline for reporting abuse of the elderly.

The Elder Abuse Response Helpline will see a team of dedicated volunteers take calls from those worried about an older person being harmed or abused.

“As a society, we are judged by how we treat and protect our weakest members.

“We cannot accept the abuse or harm of anyone, particularly our elderly, who are often unable to report such incidents themselves.

“This helpline will be of assistance to give information, support and advice for those who believe abuse may be occurring, while referring them to agencies if necessary.

“Public awareness of this issue is vital and by increasing it, we can encourage those experiencing abuse or who believe it may be happening to come forward and help tackle it.”

The Elder Abuse Response Helpline is available on 0808 808 8141.