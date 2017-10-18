Decrease in local unemployment

The number of people registering as out of work in Larne saw a slight decrease in the past month, down by three claimants.

According to the latest official government published figures for September, the local claimant count now stands at 486, compared to 489 in August.

Wards registering the most claimants for unemployment were Central with 72 (77 in August); Antiville with 46 claimants (44 in August); and Kilwaughter with 44 (up from 42 in August).

The wards with the lowest claimant counts were Glenarm with 14 claimants (12 in August), Gardenmore with 21 claimants (21 in August) and Islandmagee with 22 (29 in August)

The latest labour market indicators for Northern Ireland show a continuation in the trend of falling unemployment evident since 2012/13.

The Labour Force Survey estimate (4.7% for June-August) decreased over the quarter and the year resulting in the lowest unemployment rate since the economic downturn.

Similarly the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits decreased for the 19th month running.

The more recent seasonally adjusted number of people claiming unemployment related benefits stood at 29,200 (3.2% of the workforce) in September 2017, representing a decrease of 500 from the previous month’s revised figure.

There were 72 confirmed redundancies in September 2017.

Over the last year to September 30, 2017 there has been a 45% decrease in the number of confirmed redundancies: from 3,493 in the previous year to 1,932.