‘Declutter your life in 2017’

A local church is encouraging people to declutter their lives in order to make a positive start to 2017.

Larne Baptist Church has arranged a coffee morning with Gwen Montgomery, a ‘professional declutterer’ and life organiser.

The event is designed to help people who want to look at their life in a new way.

Larne Christians Aganist Poverty (CAP) Debt Centre Manager Wendy Davison, who organised the event on behalf of Larne Baptist Church, said: “The new year is often a time when people re-assess so many things in their lives, from the items in our in cupboards to the clothes in our wardrobe, as well as their money.

“That’s what this event is all about, it is designed to give people some really practical pointers, because we’ve all got those things that we have meant to do something about but never had chances or we are not sure how.”

Wendy said that Gwen has been helping people for over 10 years, and had “really helped people to make some positive steps for change.”

She added that Larne Baptist Church also runs a successful debt counselling service in conjunction with CAP, and has helped dozens of people to sort out their finances

“The event is free and we would love to see as many people as possible,” she continued.

“Whatever your issues, whether it’s sorting out your finances or clearing out the house, this event is for you.

A guest at one of Gwen’s talks said: “Sometimes there are jobs that seem too big to face on your own, so you put them on the long finger and they just never get done, but a problem shared is a problem halved.”

The event will take place on January 14 at 10.30am in Larne Baptist Church Hall. For information on Gwen’s work see sortedbygwen.com