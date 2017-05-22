Death of ‘respected and fantastic’ Whitehead doctor

One of Whitehead’s best-known GPs passed away on Sunday (yesterday) at the age of 87-years-old.

Dr. John Wilson had been a resident GP in the seaside town from 1958 until his retirement in 1996 as a partner of Drs. Dundee Calwell and Esler.

One of the earliest tributes has been paid by Whitehead Community Association of which Dr. Wilson was instrumental in its formation.

A spokesperson said: “Dr. Wilson was instrumental in agreeing the terms with the council for the people of Whitehead to take ownership of their community centre and he was a forefather of what is today Whitehead Community Association.

“He was a leading light in many Whitehead organisations, including Brighter Whitehead and the Church of Ireland.

“He believed that every child who lives in a seaside resort should swim. He initiated the setting up of Whitehead Swimming Club which is a thriving and extremely well-supported club in the town.

“Whitehead is definitely a better place because of Dr. John Wilson and he will be remembered fondly.”

The community association went on to extend condolences to Dr. Wilson’s family saying “Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

A former colleague described John as a “respected and fantastic family doctor - a true GP”.

She said: “He also worked hard to develop general practice in this county and was a major influence in the BMA, British Medical Association.”

Other local tributes described him as “a wonderful doctor” and a “clever man”.

One man fondly remembers his willingness to treat injured footballers at his own home on a Saturday morning.

He said: “As an old Whitehead Eagle, I would like to say thanks Doc. You will be greatly missed.”