The funeral will take place in Carnlough tomorrow (Friday) of hotelier Moira O’Neill.

Mrs. O’Neill whose family owns The Londonderry Arms in the village died on Tuesday (August 15).

She was awarded an MBE for her services to the hospitality industry.

Requiem Mass for Mrs. O’Neill will be celebrated at the Church of St John the Evangelist in Carnlough followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.