Current affairs show will examine extraordinary double life of ‘Marine Maxwell The Traitor’

A new current affairs television programme to be aired next week will examine the double life of rogue Marine Ciaran Maxwell.

‘Up Close - Marine Maxwell, The Traitor’ to be shown by UTV on Tuesday August 29 will investigate the extraordinary case of 32-year-old Maxwell in an in-depth programme at 10.40pm.

Maxwell - a marine in the elite 40 Commando by day and a dissident bomb maker on leave was recently sentenced for 23 years for stockpiling weapons in England and Northern Ireland.

Upon jailing him, the judge said the father-of-one was a dangerous man who threatened the overall stability of Northern Ireland.

UTV correspondent Sharon O’Neill investigates “what motivated the Larne man to betray Queen and country and his fellow commandos, and just how did he get away with it for so long”.

Sharon speaks with a former bomb disposal expert who served in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan to gain a deeper understanding into the potential damage that Maxwell bombs could have caused.

Correspondent Sharon O’Neill said: “This programme looks at Maxwell’s extraordinary double life and what motivated him to trade in his beret for terrorism.

“There are also serious questions raised as to how this man managed to steal and conceal military munitions for so long from under the nose of the British military. Also, for the first time, a former marine who served in the elite 40 Commando speaks out about how he believes this case has caused significant damage to the overall reputation of the marines.”

Terry Brennan, head of news and programmes, UTV said: “As part of the programme, the investigations team travelled to Devon and Somerset where Maxwell had lived and served.”