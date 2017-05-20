Crowds flock to Friends’ Goodwill Festival

The Friends’ Goodwill Festival is in full swing in Larne, with a wave of top music artists and bands performing.

Four days of maritime-themed family fun are taking place in the town to mark the 300th anniversary of the departure of the Friends’ Goodwill ship from Larne to America back in 1717.

The free entertainment, which runs until Sunday, includes outdoor concerts, exhibitions, displays, history re-enactments and American sports.

Singer-songwriter Una Healy, who previously topped the charts with The Saturdays, headlines Saturday’s outdoor concert at Sandy Bay Playing Fields. Other acts planned for Saturday evening include Barry Kirwan and Philomena Begley.