‘Zero tolerance’ on scramblers

The illegal use of scramblers in Mid and East Antrim Borough will result in vehicles being seized.

Warning signs will be erected in Larne, Ballymena, Carnlough and Carrickfergus in the coming weeks.

The initiative will be rolled out by Mid and East Antrim Policing Community Safety Partnership following a pilot scheme in Ballymena.

Signs state that off-road vehicles “used in a manner which causes alarm, distress or annoyance may be seized” and advises concerned citizens to contact police by ringing 999 in an emergency, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Mid and East Antrim PCSP said: “If you are affected by this issue, please let us know and keep an eye out for signs in your area.”

Advice leaflets are available from PSNI or by emailing pcsp@midandeastantrim.gov.uk