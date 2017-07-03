Would-be bank robber leaves empty handed

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery at the Danske Bank on Main Street in Larne this afternoon.

It was reported that at around 2.30pm a man entered the premises and demanded money. The male suspect made off along Main Street empty handed.

He is described as being approximately 5’6” tall, small to medium build, wearing a blue sports type jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Crothers is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 702 of 03/07/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.