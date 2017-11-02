Witnesses sought after community resource vandalised

Police are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at a play park on Croft Road in Carnlough.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly before 10am on Tuesday, October 31 that fence panels at the play park had been damaged.

“It’s believed the damage was caused sometime between midnight on Friday, October 27 and 10am on Tuesday, October 31.

“This was wanton vandalism at a facility enjoyed by the local community and I would urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact police in Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 295 of 31/10/17, or call Crimestoppers.”