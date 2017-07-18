Windows smashed at Larne pensioner’s home

Police are investigating an attack on a pensioner’s home in Larne.

Three windows were smashed at the Corran Mews property on Sunday night (July 16).

The incident occurred shortly before 11.00pm.

Police are appealing to anyone with information which could assist in their enquiries to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1431 of 16/7/17.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by ringing 0800 555 111.