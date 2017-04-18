WATCH: Hair salon torched in latest Larne arson attack

A hairdressing salon in Larne has been torched in another suspected arson attack in the town.

It is understood that a vehicle was reversed through the shutters of JAK’S at the bottom of Agnew Street.

Police say they are investigating whether the fire is linked to a series of arson attacks on cars in the town over the weekend.

Three fire engines were involved in putting out the fire and there was a heavy police presence on Main Street late on Monday.

“The whole community is living in fear,” said Alliance MLA for East Antrim Stewart Dickson.

The situation in Larne was “extremely serious”, he added, appealing to those responsible for the attacks to stop as each attack increased the risk that someone would get hurt.

MLA Stewart Dickson took this picture at the scene last night.

“The range of incidents - from cars to town centre premises - cannot be allowed to escalate further and I would urge anyone with information to speak to the police immediately,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

Former Sinn Fein MLA, Oliver McMullan said: “These arson attack on cars in Larne are nothing but criminality and must be condemned.

“This situation cannot be tolerated. Community policing was removed from Larne and it left a void that has been filled by criminality.

“Larne needs community policing in order to address situation immediately. I am calling for an urgent meeting with the local PSNI commanders to discuss these concerns.”