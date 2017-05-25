VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Armed police fire warning shot in dramatic Larne incident

Dramatic video has emerged of a police operation which took place in Larne last night.
The footage, which viewers are warned contains strong language, shows armed officers at a property in the Antiville estate late on Wednesday night (May 24).
Police have confirmed they fired a warning shot during the operation in the Fairview area in which two men were arrested.
No-one was injured.
Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The two men, aged 25 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and threats to kill, after officers attending a report of a domestic incident at the house at around 11.40pm, were refused entry and threatened by men armed with knives and a suspected firearm.
“Both men are currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.”
