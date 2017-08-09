Two arrests in Gilmore murder

Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of loyalist George Gilmore, in Carrickfergus, on March 13, have arrested a 37-year- old man and a 32-year-old woman in Carrickfergus today, Wednesday August 9.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, in Belfast, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

Detectives continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting, and who witnessed the attack, to contact them at the incident room on 028 90 259542, phone police on 101, quoting serial 605 15/03 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you would prefer to remain anonymous.