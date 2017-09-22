Threats accused man must stay out of town

A Larne man who allegedly pointed a “long-barrelled” weapon at police and also at neighbours who had gathered nearby during an incident in May has failed in a bid to get back into the town on bail.

Matthew Bradbury (31), from the Linn Road area of Larne, but whose address is now given on court documents as Moat Road, Ballymena, faces three charges.

The charges are: possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause others to believe that unlawful violence would be used; possession of of a knife and baseball bat as offensive weapons with intent to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and making a threat to kill.

When he first appeared at court in May, a police officer alleged the defendant told neighbours “he would come back and shoot them”.

The officer said police found an imitation firearm following the incident.

She said there were three young children - aged under seven - in a house at the time.

The officer said police said there was a safety concern after they were called to a domestic noise complaint.

She alleged officers were refused entry to a property by a male acting aggressively with a knife and a baseball bat and threats were made against police.

She said a male also pointed a “long-barrelled weapon” at police and also pointed it at neighbours and threatened to shoot neighbours.

Bradbury appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on September 21 via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he has been on remand on the charges.

A defence lawyer said his client had previously been granted bail but was unable to secure an address outside of Larne.

The lawyer said Bradbury’s relatives live in the Larne area and “he simply wants to get back to his family”.

A police officer told the September 21 court that given the nature of the offences they were reluctant for the defendant to return to Larne.

The defence lawyer said a co-accused had been bailed to an address in the town.

District Judge Peter King refused the bail application saying there was a clear risk of interference with witnesses and re-offending. The case was adjourned until October 12.