Third man arrested over Larne hijacking and house attack

Detectives in Larne have arrested a third man today (Tuesday) in relation to a hijacking in the Craigyhill area and an attack on a house in the Brustin Brae area in the early hours of September 11.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder, hijacking, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Two men, aged 30 and 23, have already appeared in court in relation to the incident.