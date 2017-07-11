Teen trashed flat for ‘no reason’

A teenager who caused more than £2,000 damage to a flat was placed on probation for 12 months at Magherafelt Magistrate’s Court.

Jack Tumelty (19), with an address at Curran Road, Larne, admitted damaging various items in a kitchen and living room of accommodation belonging to Belfast Central Missions at Magherafelt “for no reason” on November 6 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer said police attended the flat at 4.00 am following a report, and found items smashed and knocked over lying on the floor throughout the flat.

She said the defendant was found with string around his neck, banging his head on the window and screaming.

He was detained and taken to Dungannon custody suite where he told police he had been drunk and just decided to trash the flat.

Defending, a lawyer described the incident as “a drunken rampage.”

He said Tumelty is a young man who, since the age of ten, has been homeless.

Counsel explained the defendant would live with aunts, uncles and friends until “he ran out of favour with them” and then move on.

He said that Tumelty had been drinking on this occasion and feeling suicidal.

He said the defendant appeared in court accompanied by a social worker who kept an eye on him.

The lawyer pointed out that Tumelty did not have any money to pay the £2,218.41 damage caused to the flat during the incident.

“It’s a very tragic case and many are concerned for what the future holds for this young man,” the barrister added.