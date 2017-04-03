Teen robbed of phone at train station

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a robbery at Larne Railway Station on Saturday March 25 at around 10.15 pm.

Constable Shaw said: “A 14-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in the area around Larne train station.

“The victim reported being struck on the head by these individuals during the attack, and subsequently her mobile telephone was stolen.”

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Police at Larne Station on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1571 of 25/03/2017.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”