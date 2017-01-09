Suspended prison term on disorderly behaviour charge

A Larne man has been given a suspended jail term for disorderly behaviour after an incident in which he shouted and swore as a man found lying unconscious received first aid in the town centre.

Police received a report of an ongoing fight at Dunluce Street and Lee McCann (23), of Doric Way, was arrested.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court people at the scene pointed to McCann and said he started the 1.30am fight on October 15 last year.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said alcohol as an issue with McCann and always had been.

He said his client lived a “very nomadic lifestyle”.

McCann was given four months in jail, suspended for two years, and Probation will continue from a previous case.