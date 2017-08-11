Smashed car in Larne was ‘hate crime’

Police in Larne are treating an attack on a car parked at Station Road in Larne as a “hate crime”.

The blue-coloured Toyota Yaris had two windows smashed and two tyres slashed during the early hours of Monday morning.

The devastated owner, a local restauranteur, estimated that those responsible had caused approximately £400 which he feared would not be covered by his insurance.

He said that he had discovered the damage when he went to his car that morning to make a trip to Ballymena.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

If anyone can provide any information about this incident, they are asked to ring police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555111.