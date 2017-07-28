‘Sectarian hate crime’ in Glenarm

Police in Larne are appealing for witnesses after a car was set alight at a house in Castleview in Glenarm during the early hours of this morning, Friday July 28.

Chief Inspector Simon Ball said: “Shortly before 12.30am, police received a report that a number of masked men smashed the window of a car before throwing a device into the vehicle, setting it alight.

“The fire spread to a second vehicle. The males made off in the direction of the sea front.

“We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation, to contact police at Larne by calling 101, quoting reference 21 of 28/07/17.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”