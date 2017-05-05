Rural community support for crime prevention initiative in Larne

Larne’s rural community has been praised for its support of a crime prevention initiative which took place at the market yard last week.

Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership welcomed a “great turn-out” for security marking of agricultural vehicles and equipment.

PCSP Chair Cllr Andrew Wilson, PCSP Vice Chair Marjorie Hawkins and PSNI Const Stuart Pollock are advising farmers to mark trailers.

PCSP Chair, Councillor Andrew Wilson said: “As part of the recently launched Northern Ireland-wide Rural Crime Partnership the PSNI held the trailer security marking event.

“It allowed local farmers to bring their trailer or farm vehicle for marking, so as to make it much more difficult for thieves to either trade or otherwise profit from their crime.”

The Rural Crime Partnership represents a number of organisations including the Ulster Farmers’ Union with the Department of Justice spearheading the scheme by encouraging people to also report any rural crimes or suspicions to Crimestoppers.

The event was so successful it is hoped to be repeated again soon for the Carrickfergus area next month.