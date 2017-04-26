PSNI officer attack ‘disgusting’ says Dickson

East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has expressed concern after a police officer suffered a broken ankle and another was punched in the face during an assault in Carrick.

The incident took place in the Victoria Road area around 7.15 pm yesterday (Tuesday) after the officers responded to reports of a fight between two men.

One of them subsequently struck out at the officers. A third officer suffered cuts and bruises.

The 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences including assault, criminal damage and grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Mr. Dickson said: “This was an extremely concerning and appalling incident which must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“Police do a fantastic job keeping the community safe, in sometimes particularly challenging circumstances, even without attacks such as these. To add to that burden by assaulting these officers is disgusting.

“My thoughts are with the officers concerned and I would urge anyone with information on this incident to pass it to police immediately.”