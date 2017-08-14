‘PSNI action needed on loyalist gangs’ - McMullan

Sinn Féin representative Oliver McMullan has met with the PSNI to discuss “ongoing loyalist criminality” in the Larne area.

In a statement, Mr. McMullan said: “I met today (Friday) with senior PSNI officers in Larne to discuss the ongoing criminality from loyalist groups in the Larne area.

“I made it clear to the PSNI that people in the area are living in fear of these loyalist criminal gangs and that action is needed.

“The meeting was positive and they assured me that patrols would be stepped up and action taken against these gangs.

“I will continue to meet with the PSNI in the time ahead to ensure that progress is made so that communities can live in peace.”