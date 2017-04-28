Prosecution after sheep worrying at Browndod Road

Mid and East Antrim Council have issued control advice to dog owners after the successful prosecution of the keeper of a dog that attacked and injured sheep.

Katarzyna Wytrykusz, formerly of the Browndod Road area of Larne, pleaded guilty at Ballymena Magistrates Court to the offence which took place in the vicinity of Browndod Road.

Wytrykusz was ordered to pay a fine of £350 and costs of £197. In addition a compensation order was made by the court awarding £1,777.15 to the sheep owner.

The charges were brought against Wytrykusz by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council following an investigation by Council’s Enforcement Officer under the Dogs (NI) Order 1983 (as amended).

Commenting on the case a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council gives a high priority to the investigation of any attack on livestock.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly and where necessary formal action is taken, such as prosecution for offences as in this case.

“I hope this serves as a warning to anyone who does not take appropriate care to prevent their dog from straying onto lands and worrying livestock.

“Council would ask that dog owners are responsible and do not allow their dog to stray onto any land and that particular care is taken with regard to lands where livestock are present.”