Probation for Larne man who threatened to slit ex-girlfriend’s throat

A LARNE man was blocked by his former partner on Facebook but he created a new profile and posted a message saying he was going to “slit” her throat.

Tony McRandle (18), of Kent Avenue, committed offences between April and June this year.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court he previously admitted charges of causing criminal damage to a wall belonging to the woman; making a threat to kill her; harassment of the woman and persistent improper use of a communications to cause anxiety.

His case had been adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report and at the same court on December 19 it was heard McRandle told police he was “just stupid” and was in a “low place” at the time of the offences because of drugs.

Defence solicitor John Murphy said his client had reacted badly when the relationship ended.

District Judge Liam McNally put McRandle on probation for 18 months and ordered him to participate in the ‘Respectful Relationships’ programme.