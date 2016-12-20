Policeman accused of perverting course of justice

A police officer has been returned for trial at Derry Crown Court accused of perverting the course of justice.

Alan Millar, whose address was given on court papers as LPT Larne, L District, is accused of perverting the course of justice between October 1st, 2014 and April 9th, 2015.

It is alleged the defendant altered documents relating to a search of a property in Drumavalley, Limavady.

Millar declined to say anything in answer to the charges or to call any evidence on his behalf.

Defence Counsel Eoghan Devlin accepted there is a prima facie case for his client to answer.

Millar was released on his own bail of £250 to appear in court again next month for arraignment.