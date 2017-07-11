Police renew appeal for information on robbery bid

Detectives in Larne have made a fresh appeal for witnesses following a revisit to the scene of an attempted robbery at the Danske Bank on Main Street in the town on the afternoon of Monday, 3 July.

Detective Constable Rachel Gardiner said: “Around 2.30pm, a male described as being approximately 5’6” tall, of small to medium build and wearing a blue sports type jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers entered the bank premises and demanded money.

“He left the bank empty-handed and we believe he then crossed the road and made off along an alleyway that runs between two chemist shops. This alleyway then leads on to Exchange Road.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could help with our investigation to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 702 of 03/07/17.

“Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”