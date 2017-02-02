Police pledge crackdown on scramblers in East Antrim

The PSNI have pledged to join forces with Mid and East Antrim Council and the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) to tackle the misuse of scramblers across the borough.

The move comes shortly after graffiti warning of a fatal scrambler tragedy, similar to that which killed mum-of-three Valerie Young at Colin Glen, appeared at Woodburn Forest.

Police have also warned young people to “wise up,” after seizing several vehicles in Carrick and Larne.

Speaking after a meeting between the PSNI and Mid and East Antrim PCSP last Wednesday, PCSP Member Ashleigh Perry said: “The impact on local communities from these anti-social activities is considerable and causes distress and sometimes even danger to many.

“We are therefore very pleased to join the PSNI in targeting the misuse of scramblers and – along with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council itself – to be undertaking a number of initiatives in the coming weeks to address the very real concerns expressed.”

Superintendent Ryan Henderson added: “We are acutely aware of the concerns coming from the community and we are being proactive in terms of seizing scramblers and re-educating riders but a lot of this comes down to parental responsibility.

“There are strict rules around how scramblers and quads can be used and parents need to know this before purchasing such items for their children.

“We are committed to working with the PCSP and wider community on further initiatives to raise awareness around this issue.”