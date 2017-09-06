Police investigate theft from car

Police are appealing for information after a car was broken into during an incident in the borough.
A white Vauxhall Insignia was broken into and a bag stolen from it sometime between 4:15pm and 5:15pm on Saturday, September 2.
The vehicle was parked at Anglers’s Car Park in the Woodburn Road area.
Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “If you have any information, please contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 1002 of September 2.”
