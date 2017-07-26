Police investigate criminal damage at house

Police are investigating an incident in which criminal damage was caused to the side of a property in Hillmount Gardens, in Larne’s Seacourt estate.

The graffiti incident occurred between 9.00 pm on Monday night and 9.00 am on Tuesday morning.

Police say that the “nature of this damage has caused a significant degree of distress and upset to the residents”.

If anyone was in the area during these times and noticed any suspicious behaviour or can assist in this investigation, they are asked to contact Larne PSNI by calling 101 and quoting the reference 284 of 25/7/17.