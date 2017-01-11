Police get set for winter patrols

PSNI Carrickfergus and Larne have “dusted down” a trusted vehicle in preparation for winter motoring.

With snow forecast, a police spokesman revealed that the “Land Rover Defender” will be operational during this week’s cold snap.

He said on social media: “No matter what the next few days brings, we will be here to do what we can. In preparation, I have dusted down our Landrover Defender.

“It’s the vehicle most cops shun all year long, but when the weather turns, suddenly she is the most popular wagon in the fleet.

“I spent a lot of time with her back in my days of patrolling Islandmagee and Ballycarry, so I know that she will serve us well.”