Police continue to probe car arson attacks

Detectives are continuing to probe the possibility of links between a rash of arson attacks on a number of cars in Larne over the weekend.

Shortly after 1.20am on Saturday (April 15), it was reported that a Seat Leon car parked in Hampton Grove had been set on fire. The car was extensively damaged as a result.

A short time later it was reported that an attempt had been made to set fire to a car parked on Mill Road. No damage was caused to the car.

Shortly before 2am this on Sunday (April 16) it was reported that a Citroen Berlingo parked in Glebe Ville Gardens had been set on fire. The vehicle was extensively damaged as a result.

A short time later it was reported that two cars, a Volkswagen Golf and an Audi, parked on Killyglen Road had been set on fire. Both cars were also seriously damaged.

Around 4.30am it was reported that a Citroen car parked in Blackthorn Green had been set on fire causing very extensive damage.

Detectives are investigating a link between the incidents and are working to establish a motive for them. They are appealing for anyone who witnessed the attacks or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 102 of 15/04/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.