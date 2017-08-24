Police appeal after trailer stolen

Police have made an appeal for information following the theft of a Tuff Mac aluminium trailer with a blue roof from Deerpark Road, Kilwaughter, Larne, on August 7.

Sgt. Elaine Robson said: “If you can help with our enquiries, please call the 101 number quoting reference number CC2017080700235. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by ringing the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”